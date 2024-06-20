Greens want to return to government

The party will choose its candidates for the National Council elections at the federal congress in Vienna on Saturday. The first five places are already known. Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, who recently caused the Turkish-Green coalition to falter with her vote in favor of the EU renaturation law, is running for second place. Alma Zadić, Minister of Justice, who recently announced her pregnancy, is running for third place, followed by Sigrid Maurer, head of the parliamentary group, and Olga Voglauer, Secretary General.