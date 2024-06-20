Set-up is in full swing – stars in anticipation

Vienna's top star Alex Horst can hardly wait for the A1 Beach Pro Vienna starting July 9 - tickets for the 4000 Arena are still available at www.beachvolleyball.at. "I'm really looking forward to it," says the local hero, who is the only ÖVV team to qualify for the Olympics with partner Julian Hörl - and is currently putting in an athletics and strength block to build up his form. "Of course, it's important that we're in very good shape for this highlight."