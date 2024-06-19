One day after milestone: Murray has to retire

Murray wants to compete at the Olympics

The former world number one won his anniversary match against Australian Alexei Popyrin in three sets on Tuesday at the traditional preparation event for the grass court classic in Wimbledon and celebrated his 739th victory on the tour. Afterwards, he joked that his body had felt better in the past. Murray, who has been playing with an artificial hip for years, has announced that he will end his career this year. However, the two-time singles gold medal winner still wants to compete at the Olympics in Paris. There is now a big question mark over his participation in Wimbledon.