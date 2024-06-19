ATP Queen's Club
One day after milestone: Murray has to retire
Andy Murray has retired injured one day after winning his 1,000th singles match on the ATP Tour at the grass court tennis tournament at Queen's Club in London. The 37-year-old Scot was unable to continue on Wednesday after just a few games at 1:4 against Australian Jordan Thompson. The reason for this was back problems. The five-time winner of the tournament had already received treatment after the first change of ends.
"I didn't have the right side of my back treated after the French Open. All tennis players have degenerative joints in their back, but for me it was mainly the left side, pretty much my whole career," said the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner. Now the right side is causing problems, which is why he will undergo a detailed examination on Thursday. "Then we'll see what can be done," said Murray.
Murray wants to compete at the Olympics
The former world number one won his anniversary match against Australian Alexei Popyrin in three sets on Tuesday at the traditional preparation event for the grass court classic in Wimbledon and celebrated his 739th victory on the tour. Afterwards, he joked that his body had felt better in the past. Murray, who has been playing with an artificial hip for years, has announced that he will end his career this year. However, the two-time singles gold medal winner still wants to compete at the Olympics in Paris. There is now a big question mark over his participation in Wimbledon.
Grigor Dimitrov was also eliminated in the round of 16 in London. The Bulgarian, seeded number three, lost 4:6, 6:3, 5:7 to the American Sebastian Korda. In the German hall, Daniil Medvedev was surprisingly eliminated in the last 16. Last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist lost 3:6,6:2,6:7(5) to the Chinese service specialist Zhang Zhizhen, Sebastian Ofner's opening opponent. The next hurdle is the US American Christopher Eubanks, who knocked the defending champion Alexander Bublik out of the competition.
