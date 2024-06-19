Vorteilswelt
A portrait of a Styrian

Radical step: from award-winning chef to massage therapist

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 15:22

Kevin Hamminger (33) from Styria is a man of extremes. At the age of 23, he had already won two toques in Graz. Ten years later, he is now starting a whole new chapter.

A radical career change requires courage. Especially if you were one of the most successful in the industry in your old job. Styrian two-toque chef Kevin Hamminger has dared to take this step. The likeable 33-year-old has no really dramatic reasons for doing so. "I loved my work. Then corona came along and I sat around at home for a while. So I started doing sports." He bought a racing bike and started riding.

Since I no longer spend as much time in the kitchen as I used to, I enjoy cooking at home again. We often make pizza and drink a good glass with it.

Kevin Hamminger

He also trained as a nutrition coach and trainer. "During this training, I became fascinated by anatomy and pathology and somehow I fell into it." And just like in top gastronomy, where he spent years catering to the individual wishes and needs of his guests with dedication, the Salzburg native wants to do the same in future as a self-employed massage therapist(https://massage-hamminger.at).

"Because this is also about precision and creativity. And the more you can do, the more you can help." This is why he has completed additional specialist training in kinesiotaping, cupping and moxing.

"Similar to gastronomy, it's all about precision and creativity," says Kevin about his new profession. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
"Similar to gastronomy, it's all about precision and creativity," says Kevin about his new profession.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Cooking is a great job. But you're always on the inside. I didn't want to be that kind of family man. And I'm really enjoying it now.

Kevin Hamminger

"Do everything intensively"
Another reason for the new chapter: he wants to be at home more. "I've had enough parties in my life, now I like our cozy life." Even as a dad at some point. Of course, you can't do without cooking. Kevin still enjoys being at the stove with his brother-in-law in the renowned "Kupferdachl" restaurant in Premstätten. "But not as much as he used to."

Kevin will soon be driving in the 24-hour race in Kaindorf. "Let's see how I feel there." (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Kevin will soon be driving in the 24-hour race in Kaindorf. "Let's see how I feel there."
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Racing cycling became a great passion of the Styrian (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Racing cycling became a great passion of the Styrian
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Of course, cycling should not be neglected either. A 24-hour race is on the program soon. Recently, he also went to Piran (Slovenia) by the sea, just to see if he could do it. "Yes, when I do something, I do it intensively," smiles the 33-year-old.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
