Time is money: truck driver ignores rest periods
Competition in the international haulage scene is fierce - and: Time is money. A motto that is widespread in the industry. It is therefore not uncommon for cheating and manipulation to take place - the most recent example being a Greek truck driver who was stopped by the police on the Brenner route.
On Tuesday evening, at around 7 p.m., the 41-year-old driver of the articulated truck was stopped at a highway parking lot by officers from the traffic department. "The routine evaluation of the driver card data immediately revealed concrete evidence of the use of a second driver card," said the investigators.
The Greek driver confessed to having repeatedly and sometimes blatantly exceeded the daily driving time and to having produced false data to conceal missing rest periods.
The 41-year-old will be reported to the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office on suspicion of falsifying evidence and to the district authority for 16 (in some cases very serious) violations of the driving and rest period regulations.
In addition, a security deposit of a four-digit euro amount was collected from the Greek driver.
