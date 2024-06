Fun & culture for children

The Landesmuseum Burgenland invites young explorers to slip into the fascinating role of an archaeologist. Here, visitors can explore the beautiful natural paradises of Burgenland as fossil researchers or take an exciting journey through time to the Baroque and Roman periods.



Art and culture in Burgenland

The Haydn House in Eisenstadt offers a musical experience with "A Haydn-Gaudi", which takes children into the world of classical music in a playful way and encourages them to join in.