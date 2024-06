Cyclist startled by another cyclist and crashed

Braked and lost his bike

When a 66-year-old man from the district of Eferding was just at the level of the entrance to the steps to the bridge on his bicycle, he was startled by the 53-year-old suddenly appearing in front of him. The 66-year-old jerked his bike, braked hard and fell. He was seriously injured. After receiving emergency medical treatment, he was taken to the hospital in Wels.