Punitive tariffs? Pierer would rather talk to China

"Energy costs have taken a hit"

"Energy costs have skyrocketed compared to other parts of the world," said Pierer, looking towards Asia. "Particularly in the vehicle and mechanical engineering industry, we are facing enormous competition from China, which has caught up in terms of quality and productivity - with significantly lower costs and considerably higher annual working hours. We are no longer better because we are more expensive. China is at least on a par technologically and is flooding us with exports."