“Cycling royalty” nominate Viennese duo for the Olympics

"The fact that Andreas was present in Tokyo as an active athlete was certainly good for the process. He knows the situation as an athlete and knows what is important," explains General Secretary König. The two 22-year-olds Wafler and Schmidbauer will therefore represent Austria in the Omnium and Madison on August 8 and 10 at the Velodrome National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yveslines. Raphael Kokas and Felix Ritzinger will have to watch. "They've all been to the Dusika Stadium a lot since they were little," says König.