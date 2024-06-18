Wiesberger decides not to take part in the Olympics

Although the Burgenland native qualified for the Summer Games via his world ranking, he will not be taking part. Instead, the 38-year-old wants to qualify for the final tournaments of the DP World Tour and get a PGA Tour card there. Starting in Tour tournaments would therefore take priority over the Olympics. "At the start of the season, I wasn't qualified for the Olympics and therefore didn't have the event on my schedule. In the current situation, I have to set priorities for my sporting future and I am therefore very sorry not to be able to represent Austria in Paris," explained Wiesberger, who finished eleventh at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, in a press release.