Allocation Vorarlberg

These animals are looking for a new home

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 14:45

The animal corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: The German giant rabbit pair Jaspis (female) and Apasch (male) are looking for a great new home together.

Apasch (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Apasch
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Giant rabbits are group animals and need to be close to their conspecifics. Often referred to as "gentle giants", these rabbits need plenty of space and exercise.

Puma tomcat (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Puma tomcat
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

The quiet tomcat Puma (8) would like to move. He is a cuddly boy. However, if he has had enough attention, he will show it - so there should be no small children in the new home - but he would certainly like to go outside.

Kangal bitch Isra (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Kangal bitch Isra
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Kangal bitch Isra (5) has not yet got to know much, so she still reacts uncertainly in some situations. However, she is very open and easy to work with. We are looking for people who will give her security and show her the world calmly.

The German Shepherd Sparky (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
The German Shepherd Sparky
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

German Shepherd Sparky (4) is a sporty companion who still has a lot to learn. Due to his breed, he is very agile, attentive and sometimes a little over-excited. He is very enthusiastic about head work and search games. Sparky likes to be with his people and is always with them.

He still needs to learn to be more relaxed around other dogs. He is not so good with cats. Sparky can also be left alone for a few hours if you take him for a long walk beforehand. He is an open-minded, curious dog who would certainly be happy if his new owners took him to dog school. He has a lot of energy and needs people who will actively engage with him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

