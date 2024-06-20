Allocation Vorarlberg
These animals are looking for a new home
The animal corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: The German giant rabbit pair Jaspis (female) and Apasch (male) are looking for a great new home together.
Giant rabbits are group animals and need to be close to their conspecifics. Often referred to as "gentle giants", these rabbits need plenty of space and exercise.
The quiet tomcat Puma (8) would like to move. He is a cuddly boy. However, if he has had enough attention, he will show it - so there should be no small children in the new home - but he would certainly like to go outside.
Kangal bitch Isra (5) has not yet got to know much, so she still reacts uncertainly in some situations. However, she is very open and easy to work with. We are looking for people who will give her security and show her the world calmly.
German Shepherd Sparky (4) is a sporty companion who still has a lot to learn. Due to his breed, he is very agile, attentive and sometimes a little over-excited. He is very enthusiastic about head work and search games. Sparky likes to be with his people and is always with them.
He still needs to learn to be more relaxed around other dogs. He is not so good with cats. Sparky can also be left alone for a few hours if you take him for a long walk beforehand. He is an open-minded, curious dog who would certainly be happy if his new owners took him to dog school. He has a lot of energy and needs people who will actively engage with him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.