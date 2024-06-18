Urban district planned
After major fire: Rösselmühle in Graz now demolished
The fire at the more than 700-year-old Rösselmühle mill in Graz caused a sensation in 2023. A large part of the historic ensemble of buildings has now been demolished and a new district is to be built in the middle of the Gries district. Planning begins.
"The Rösselmühle is on fire!" This news spread like wildfire on April 1 last year, and the tall column of smoke dominated the cityscape of Graz for hours. The professional fire department reached the limits of its capacity during the demanding extinguishing operation. It later transpired that young people had set the fire, and they were later given suspended sentences in court.
The millstones turned at the site for around 700 years, but flour production ceased in 2014. Due to the extensive fire damage, a large part of the industrial monument could no longer be saved, including the north and south towers to the east of the mill race and a building above the mill race that was in danger of collapsing.
New name: "Rösselmühle an der Postgarage"
"After around nine months, the demolition work has been completed," reports Birgit Leinich, Managing Director of RoMü GmbH. It is to develop the site on behalf of the Polsterer family, the owners, and the housing developer OSW. The name "Rösselmühle an der Postgarage" has now been found for it. The Postgarage is a listed event building directly adjacent to the former mill.
The aim is to create a new urban quarter "with the perfect combination of local amenities, retail, commerce, offices, leisure, culture and living", as it says. The "climate-oriented" urban development framework plan is to be completed by the end of the year; the contract for this was recently awarded to the architecture and urban development firm Kleboth und Dollnig.
Public parking spaces are definitely planned - important in the densely populated Gries district. The towers are also being planned in order to preserve the well-known silhouette of the district. A residents' initiative is sceptical about the planned new district and has also criticized the demolition of the towers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.