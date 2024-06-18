After major fire: Rösselmühle in Graz now demolished

New name: "Rösselmühle an der Postgarage"

"After around nine months, the demolition work has been completed," reports Birgit Leinich, Managing Director of RoMü GmbH. It is to develop the site on behalf of the Polsterer family, the owners, and the housing developer OSW. The name "Rösselmühle an der Postgarage" has now been found for it. The Postgarage is a listed event building directly adjacent to the former mill.