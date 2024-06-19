AK service tip
Burnout: causes and opportunities
Permanent overload in professional life can often lead to enormous stress situations and even burnout. Margit Schuß, an expert on bullying and burnout at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what measures companies can take to counteract this.
The modern working world often leads to stress and burnout. Stress is a natural reaction of the body to challenges and strain. Short-term stress can have a motivating effect and increase performance. It becomes problematic when stress becomes chronic and the body can no longer find sufficient recovery phases. This can lead to burnout, a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion.
Burnout is a gradual process
Burnout is not a sudden event, but a gradual process that often develops over months or years. Those affected feel permanently overwhelmed, empty and burnt out. Typical symptoms include sleep disorders, concentration problems, a feeling of inner emptiness and physical complaints such as headaches or back pain.
Internal measures are crucial for prevention in order to reduce the excessive demands placed on employees. For example, a corporate culture of mindfulness, clear substitution rules, exemplary management behavior and working conditions that do not make people ill are needed. The establishment of a company health promotion program is also recommended.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.