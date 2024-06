Well prepared for a blackout scenario

Crisis team established

In Pinkafeld, the various scenarios have been dealt with intensively, in particular a possible blackout. In addition, a special edition of the town newsletter is published to inform the population. "The town fire department is leading the way in implementing this plan, their work has been exemplary and great," says Mayor Kurt Maczek. For example, a crisis team has already been set up in the event of an emergency and it has been determined which buildings should be supplied with emergency power. Medical care has also been ensured.