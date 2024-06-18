Westwood’s personal clothes under the hammer

"She was a genius"

Westwood cycled every day, said Kronthaler. When she went to the opera, she would transport her heels in a bicycle basket and then park them directly in front of the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. "So that everyone could see it. And then she would take the high heels and put them on in the middle of the square." They would sometimes spend days reading in bed, and in the last few years they had mainly been preoccupied with the state of the world. She designed unisex clothing early on and tailoring was always the basis of every collection. "She was a genius."