Take off in all directions

Relax wonderfully before taking off

Vienna Airport offers a relaxed entry point for every journey, for example in one of the lounges that are accessible to all passengers. From the Vienna Lounge, you have a great view of the aircraft apron. With a bit of luck, you will see the Airbus-380, the largest passenger aircraft in the world, departing daily - Emirates takes you directly to Dubai. Further information about Vienna Airport and its route network can be found HERE.