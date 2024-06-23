Dream journeys
Take off in all directions
Longing for faraway places? 190 vacation destinations can be reached directly from Vienna Airport. These include long-haul destinations in the USA, Canada, the Arab world, Africa and Asia.
Summer means the joy of travel. There are a hundred ways to satisfy your longing and wanderlust. For example, you can fly non-stop to the land of smiles with All Nippon Airways (ANA) or Austrian Airlines. Tokyo is a must-see in Asia. Korean Air flies non-stop to Seoul and Hainan Airlines to Shenzhen.
Experience the diversity of the world
Air China makes it possible to travel to a diverse country: Beijing impresses with sights such as the Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China. There is also plenty to discover in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. From the lively streets of the night market to the temples of the old town, China Airlines and EVA Air take you directly to Taipei.
"This year's summer flight schedule at Vienna Airport covers a wide range of destinations, including 17 long-haul destinations such as Boston with Austrian Airlines or Tokyo with the returning ANA, offering exciting incentives for long-haul travel.
Mag. Julian Jäger, Vorstand der Flughafen Wien AG
Bild: Flughafen Wien
Adventures can be experienced in the capital of India, Delhi, thanks to a mixture of history and modernity. Air India flies non-stop to Delhi three times a week. Africa beckons with breathtaking landscapes and rich cultures. In Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, there is plenty to explore: the Mercato market and traditional culture. You can be in Addis in six hours with Ethiopian Airlines.
Wild contrasts: from Bangkok to Boston
Austrian Airlines has 120 destinations in its program, including distant destinations in Asia and the USA, such as Bangkok, Shanghai, New York, Los Angeles or Montreal, and more than one hundred in Europe. Boston has also been served directly since this year. The capital of Massachusetts is a metropolis of innovation, technology and history. In eastern Canada, Toronto impresses with an exciting mix of culture, cuisine and sights. Air Canada offers direct flights from Vienna.
From Vienna to the world
Vienna Schwechat Airport is the hub for numerous long-distance trips.
- With Austrian Airlines you can fly to Bangkok, Tokyo, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Washington D.C., among others
- Other destinations served from Vienna International Airport include Seoul, Taipei, Beijing, Shenzhen, Toronto, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Delhi and Addis Ababa.
Relax wonderfully before taking off
Vienna Airport offers a relaxed entry point for every journey, for example in one of the lounges that are accessible to all passengers. From the Vienna Lounge, you have a great view of the aircraft apron. With a bit of luck, you will see the Airbus-380, the largest passenger aircraft in the world, departing daily - Emirates takes you directly to Dubai. Further information about Vienna Airport and its route network can be found HERE.
