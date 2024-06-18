Official: Bulls announce deal with Puma

What the "Krone" has already reported several times has been official since Tuesday: Bundesliga runners-up Red Bull Salzburg will be wearing jerseys from German sporting goods manufacturer Puma in future. The Bulls last wore Nike shirts for ten years. Managing Director Stephan Reiter is delighted about the deal with the manufacturer from Herzogenaurach: "Working with a global brand like PUMA is not only an additional motivation for our players, but also an exciting boost for our entire club. PUMA reflects so many of the values that we also represent at FC Red Bull Salzburg. What belongs together has come together here."