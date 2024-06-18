"Krone" reported
Official: Bulls announce deal with Puma
Red Bull Salzburg and Puma will belong together in the future. The runners-up have switched from Nike to the German outfitter - the "Krone" has already reported several times. Managing Director Stephan Reiter: "What belongs together has come together here."
What the "Krone" has already reported several times has been official since Tuesday: Bundesliga runners-up Red Bull Salzburg will be wearing jerseys from German sporting goods manufacturer Puma in future. The Bulls last wore Nike shirts for ten years. Managing Director Stephan Reiter is delighted about the deal with the manufacturer from Herzogenaurach: "Working with a global brand like PUMA is not only an additional motivation for our players, but also an exciting boost for our entire club. PUMA reflects so many of the values that we also represent at FC Red Bull Salzburg. What belongs together has come together here."
"Another milestone for PUMA"
Puma also recognizes values: "The partnership with FC Red Bull Salzburg marks another milestone for PUMA. For many years, the club has stood for dynamic, fast and inspiring soccer. In addition, the promotion of young and promising talents is at the core of our new partner's philosophy. The DNA of the top Austrian club reflects PUMA's values. We are looking forward to moments of success together and look forward to the start of the partnership," says Nina Graf-Vlachy, PUMA General Manager Central Europe.
The potential jersey has also already been leaked, and fans' opinions were divided. At least it hasn't triggered any euphoria yet. The official new jersey has not yet been released. On June 22, part of the team will meet for the obligatory performance tests in Taxham.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
