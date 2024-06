Lisz Hirn gives the speech at the Brucknerfest

Symphonies like in Bruckner's time

Musically, the Bruckner Orchestra under chief conductor Markus Poschner will perform a "Bruckner Hymn" by Wilhelm Floderer from 1894 at the ceremony. The focus of the Bruckner Festival at the Brucknerhaus in Linz, which will run until October 11, will include the world's first cyclical performance of all eleven of Anton Bruckner's symphonies in their original sound (eleven concerts).