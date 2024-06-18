Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Extreme sleep deprivation

“We shook him, but he didn’t react!”

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 16:00

Lukas Kaufmann from Kronstorf has been cycling through the USA for six days with only short sleep breaks. His body is suffering and it is also becoming increasingly difficult for the 30-year-old mentally. However, his team is relying on family motivation and curious methods to carry him to the finish of the Race Across America.

comment0 Kommentare

Lukas Kaufmann has been competing in the hellish ride through the USA for a week now, and the enormous sleep deprivation and physical strain are understandably making themselves felt - he can hardly be woken up from the short sleep breaks (max. one hour a day).

Baby cries to help
"We shook him and shook him, but he just didn't react," reports Thomas Hölzl, Kaufmann's team manager at the Race Across America. But with a "magic remedy" it still worked: "We played him the baby cry of his son Paul and he was immediately awake," says Hölzl, whose protégé tackled the last 1000 kilometers of the 4923 yesterday.

Kaufmann also had to contend with the heat. (Bild: ©www.alexzauner.com)
Kaufmann also had to contend with the heat.
(Bild: ©www.alexzauner.com)

Enormous low overcome
After a temporary low, when the 30-year-old was only cycling at 15 instead of an average of 30 km/h and at 70 instead of 200 watts and actually wanted to give up, his motivation is now on the rise again. Above all, the phone calls with his wife Kathi and the many encouraging messages, such as from RAAM record winner Christoph Strasser, give him strength.

If everything goes according to plan, they will reach the finish in Atlantic City on Thursday. As they still have the Appalachians ahead of them and Kaufmann's strengths lie in the mountains, they are even hoping to close the gap on the leader Jimmy Ronn. Dominik Meierhofer from Salzburg is still in third place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniel Lemberger
Daniel Lemberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf