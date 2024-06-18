“We shook him, but he didn’t react!”

Enormous low overcome

After a temporary low, when the 30-year-old was only cycling at 15 instead of an average of 30 km/h and at 70 instead of 200 watts and actually wanted to give up, his motivation is now on the rise again. Above all, the phone calls with his wife Kathi and the many encouraging messages, such as from RAAM record winner Christoph Strasser, give him strength.