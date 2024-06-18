Before National Council elections
Van der Bellen does not want to confirm any top posts
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen wants to put a stop to strategic appointments by the Greens and the ÖVP before the National Council elections. As of July 9, he will no longer confirm any top posts, it was announced on Tuesday.
According to a report by Ö1, the head of state does not want to prejudge the next federal government. In plain language: this is to prevent the Turquoise-Greens from quickly filling top positions with people of trust.
Who is affected by the lockdown
Section, group and department head positions are affected by the freeze. This does not apply to completely new authorities that need a head. Van der Bellen will certainly confirm the appointments here, for example for the Federal Crisis Manager and his deputy. Of course, the coalition has not yet reached an agreement on this.
Last week, the government set September 29 as the date for the National Council elections in the Council of Ministers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
