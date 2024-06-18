Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At Voestalpine

Balance sheet scandal: Supervisory review will take time

Nachrichten
18.06.2024 10:41

For up to ten years, the balance sheet of a German company in the Metal Forming Division is said to have been embellished - by up to 100 million euros! This scandal, which came to light in June, will keep Voestalpine busy for some time to come. The investigation by the Financial Market Authority alone will take months.

comment0 Kommentare

Nothing was reported at the annual press conference for the 2023/24 business year, and the annual report itself only mentioned it from page 112 onwards - Voestalpine's stonewalling tactics surrounding the accounting scandal at a German company in the Metal Forming Division caused a huge stir a few days ago.

And the whole affair will not be over so quickly. The internal review of the incidents, which is said to have lasted up to ten years, will take until August or September, according to reports. The special investigation by the Financial Market Authority(FMA) will also take time.

Ettl speaks of "a few months"
According to Helmut Ettl, CEO of the Financial Market Authority, the investigation will take "a few months". The FMA will take a close look at whether the information should have been communicated earlier or whether the steel group has violated publicity regulations.

Potentially price-sensitive information must be disclosed via an ad hoc announcement so that all shareholders have the opportunity to become aware of it at the same time. The sanctions for breaches of ad hoc obligations are very severe. Penalties of up to EUR 2.5 million or two percent of revenue can be imposed. Voestalpine generated sales revenue of almost EUR 17 billion in the 2023/24 financial year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf