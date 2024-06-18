The press comments
“Too aggressive”: French scold the ÖFB team
Austria's national soccer team received five yellow cards in Monday's European Championship match against the "Equipe Tricolore" (0:1). France's press was correspondingly harsh on the Rangnick squad ...
"L'Equipe ":
"The French national team did not shine, but they secured the essentials on Monday with a 1-0 win over Austria. The team was well in the game against an often over-aggressive opponent, but lacked penetration and creativity in offense. Nothing came easy against a rough Austrian team that played with the referee's limits. (...) The Austrian national team accumulated 18 fouls and five yellow cards and opted for a game of maximum effort."
"Le Parisien ":
"Narrow victory, but big scare for Kylian Mbappe! If Les Bleus were to take their final exams, they would get a "pretty good" grade for their first task in June. The team was superior to their opponents, but showed too many attacking weaknesses to really impress. Ralf Rangnick's team were full of hope right to the end, but were too flawed to overtake the Tricolore."
"Le Figaro ":
"Without shining, but with authority. Les Bleus start the European Championship well, but worry about Mbappe."
"Le Monde ":
"Kylian Mbappe's broken nose overshadows France's successful start to the European Championships. Les Bleus defeated the Austrians 1:0 after a tough battle (...) The game was a small festival of missed chances, especially from strikers Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram. Les Bleus were pressed hard by the rugged Austrians in every respect. Kylian Mbappe was made to feel this when he retired with a broken nose after contact with Kevin Danso in the closing stages of the game."
