“Too aggressive”: French scold the ÖFB team

"Le Parisien ":

"Narrow victory, but big scare for Kylian Mbappe! If Les Bleus were to take their final exams, they would get a "pretty good" grade for their first task in June. The team was superior to their opponents, but showed too many attacking weaknesses to really impress. Ralf Rangnick's team were full of hope right to the end, but were too flawed to overtake the Tricolore."