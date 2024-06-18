"Absolutely hot"
Katy Perry announces music in sexy bikini video
Fans are thrilled! US pop star Katy Perry (39, "Teenage Dream", "Dark Horse") is back with new music after a break of several years - and with a hot video in a sexy bikini look!
The California native announced a single entitled "Woman's World" on Instagram on Monday (local time), which is set to be released on July 11. The accompanying video is due to be released a day later.
Sexy announcement for new music
Perry poses in the hot post in an extremely skimpy white bikini top and even skimpier bikini bottoms. She also wore a black leg covering in the style of a suit of armor. She shows off a wild mane of hair and plenty of bare skin.
A chunky statement necklace and a glamorous make-up look completed the 39-year-old's stunning look. The singer also posted a short video of the song. Katy Perry looked seductively into the camera and gave her fans deep insights while presenting her new hit.
"This is what we've all been waiting for"
Perry's fans are thrilled with the announcement and the singer's hot look. "Omg I'm crying. We've all been waiting for this," commented one fan. "Absolutely hot," enthused another. "Those abs! You're beautiful," wrote one user about Perry's toned body.
Hitmaker Perry also successful in talent show
Perry released her fifth album "Smile" in August 2020. Her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born shortly before, her father is actor Orlando Bloom.
Perry rose to pop superstardom with hits such as "California Gurls" and "Firework". Last year, she sold the rights to her five albums to Litmus Music in a deal worth millions. She had been part of the jury on the US talent show "American Idol" since 2018 and announced her departure as a judge in February.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
