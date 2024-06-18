Audience cried
Ian McKellen shocks with fall from theater stage
British actor Sir Ian McKellen fell from the stage during a performance of "Player Kings" at the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Monday and injured himself. Some audience members were reportedly so shocked that they cried.
It is said that the 85-year-old tripped over props shortly before the interval. As he fell off the stage, he shouted: "Help me ... My arms".
"Very shocking"
McKellen - who plays John Falstaff in the production - was in the middle of a fight scene when the incident occurred. The veteran actor screamed in pain as he fell from the stage and theater staff rushed to his aid. An audience member told the BBC that the incident was "very shocking".
The actor was taken to hospital and the performance was canceled.
"Ian is in good spirits"
A spokesperson for the production told metro.co.uk, according to Bang: "Thank you to our audience and the public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during tonight's performance of 'Player Kings'. Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have reassured us that he will make a full and speedy recovery and Ian is in good spirits."
Another day's rest
The statement added: "The production has decided to cancel the performance on Tuesday, June 18 to allow Ian to recover. Those affected will be contacted by their point of sale as soon as possible tomorrow. We would like to thank Doctors Rachel and Lee, who were in the audience, and all the staff at the theater for their support."
The role of the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings films is probably the most famous role played by McKellen, who turned 85 in May. But his passion is London's West End, the theater stage and especially Shakespeare.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.