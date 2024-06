Eurofighters to train at Hörsching from Friday

"In order to maintain continuous training and operational flight operations, the unrestricted use of the infrastructure at Hinterstoisser Air Base is necessary. Due to some major events, such as 'Schutzschild 24' or AIRPOWER24, this cannot be fully guaranteed. The relocation to Linz-Hörsching also offers a good opportunity to practice all measures necessary to maintain orderly flight operations away from the home base," says Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.