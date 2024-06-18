Back to the future
In Trins, the moor has been given back its former life
"More moors"! As part of the "Moor Strategy" of the province of Tyrol, the "Lahnwiesen" in the Gschnitztal valley are becoming wet meadows again. Two hectares out of a total of ten that have been renaturalized since 2022 - compensation for the draining in the middle of the 20th century.
An apology to nature - this time in Trins: Many moors were drained, particularly in the mid-20th century, in order to be able to use the land for agriculture and forestry. This is suboptimal in times of climate change, as they are not only very special habitats for animals and plants, but also important CO₂ reservoirs. With greetings to the "shield citizens", moorland areas are now being restored.
Two hectares restored to their original state
The "Lahnwiesen" meadows in Trins are one such renaturation project. After one and a half years of human intervention, two hectares have been restored to their original identity. This was made possible by the province's "Tyrolean Moorland Strategy", which was born in 2022 and has now restored almost ten hectares of land.
This area here in Trins represents another milestone.
Landesrat René Zumtobel (SPÖ)
"With this area here in Trins, another milestone has been reached," said a delighted René Zumtobel (SPÖ) on site on Monday. He also thanked the three landowners. "We can already see the success here today with the return of typical plant species," explained Felix Lassacher from the state's environmental department.
"More moors" by 2034
Ten years and 44 million euros: These are the key figures for the EU LIFE project AMooRe (Austrian Moore Restoration), which was approved just a few months ago and in which six federal states and the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture are involved. This means that the provinces of Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Salzburg, Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Styria have access to extensive financial resources for the restoration of further moors until 2034.
Around 60 percent of the sum will be funded by the EU, with around 2.3 million euros earmarked for Tyrol.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
