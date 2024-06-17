Dragus: “By far the best day of my life”

Denis Dragus (Romania goalscorer): "It was just fantastic in front of thousands of fans, a sensational experience in the heart of Munich. It gave us so much energy and we left everything on the pitch. We knew from the start that our opponents would be difficult to beat. We then played even stronger in the second half. We were ready from the start and we feel even better and more confident now that we've won. The character of this team is unique. It's by far the best day of my life to represent my country here at the European Championship. It's a feeling you can't describe."