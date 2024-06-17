Will there be consequences?
New chat affair: photo montage of mayor
With internal SPÖ chats, the political level in Klagenfurt has reached a new low - will there even be consequences this time?
The fact that derailments in (supposedly) internal chat groups are not uncommon has already been proven by the case involving Thomas Schmid and former chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Now it is the SPÖ in Klagenfurt that is falling foul of their digital conversations.
High-ranking elected representatives and officials - including Deputy Mayor Philipp Liesnig - were particularly childish and lowbrow in a rather exclusive WhatsApp group, where they sent a photomontage showing Mayor Christian Scheider's head on a half-naked body sitting on a wrecking ball in front of the town hall - an insider brought the chats to light.
This is another low point - the aim of the SPÖ has always been to make the mayor look bad. There is now a method to it!
Christian Scheider, Bürgermeister der Stadt Klagenfurt
A cry of outrage and renewed calls for his resignation are the result - Liesnig should finally take his hat off. "He is massively poisoning the climate in the city," comments Scheider. However, it is still unlikely that Liesnig will resign voluntarily.
Will the SPÖ lose the finance department?
Possible consequences are therefore already being worked on behind closed doors - if "SPÖ leader Peter Kaiser does not pull the emergency brake himself", they want to take the finance department away from the Reds. This would be possible by a majority decision in the city senate.
According to reports, the Freedom Party is likely to tip the scales - but they are not yet willing to reveal their cards. The question is: who will then take over the ailing finances of the provincial capital?
