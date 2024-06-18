Assault
Attack on lifeguard: boy faces prison sentence
The Linz public prosecutor's office filed a criminal complaint against a 14-year-old from Perg in Upper Austria for assault and coercion. The teenager with a migrant background is said to have attacked the 68-year-old pool attendant in mid-May and beaten him until he was ready for hospital just because he wanted to check his personal details.
After several weeks of sick leave, Arnold W. is able to work again as a lifeguard at the Perg outdoor pool. The 68-year-old, who has worked as a poolside supervisor for decades, is unlikely to forget Whitsunday for the rest of his life.
The psychological consequences of the savage attack by a 14-year-old are unlikely to heal as quickly as the physical ones. The outdoor pool employee had his bloody nose, bruises and hematomas on his face and chest treated in hospital after the brutal incident on May 15. The mental effects will gnaw at him for much longer. The fact that the assaults on his person will soon be dealt with in court could be helpful.
Six months' imprisonment possible
"We have filed a criminal complaint against the 14-year-old on suspicion of coercion and assault", says Ulrike Breiteneder, spokesperson for the Linz public prosecutor's office. Due to his young age, the maximum sentence is six months in prison. There is already a trial date: he has to stand trial on July 24 at the Linz Provincial Court.
For young people between the ages of 14 and 18, the maximum sentence is reduced by half.
Ulrike Breiteneder, Sprecherin der Staatsanwaltschaft Linz
As reported, the 14-year-old is said to have attacked the pool attendant after the latter confronted him for entering the pool without a ticket. After he refused to give the lifeguard his personal details and the lifeguard wanted to take a photo of him with his cell phone, he allegedly tried to kick the cell phone out of his hand.
Buffet operator as savior
This was followed by punches to the face and upper body as well as wild threats and insults: "I'll f**** your mother!" The 14-year-old is said to have only let go of his victim after a buffet operator rushed to his aid and shouted at the violent attacker in Turkish.
