Animals about to be rescued?
“Drone hunt” for runaway cattle in the Waldviertel region
Six of the eight cattle are still on the move and have been peacefully "on the move" for more than a week. However, this also keeps the authorities and emergency services on their toes as they try to prevent them from being shot this time. A catching operation on Monday afternoon is characterized by a lot of optimism.
Escaped highland cattle are keeping the emergency services in the Waldviertel district of Waidhofen an der Thaya on their toes. Not far from the district capital, eight adult calves have been on the move since at least June 10.
"We have known since then that the animals escaped from a stable in Dimling. There are different reports from the population about the exact time of their escape," explains Deputy District Governor Johannes Tüchler to the "Krone", explaining that it could be possible that the animals have been "on tour" for a little longer. Almost exactly a year ago, there was also a cattle stampede in the region, but not all the animals survived.
Two calves are already back home
Of the eight cattle, two have since returned to the barn on their own. The remaining six are still "on the move" and are said to have behaved peacefully all week. "According to the official veterinarian, there is currently no danger from the animals," adds Tüchler.
Daily police operations and warning signs
According to insiders, there have been daily police operations because of the cattle. Many warning signs have been put up for local road users, but attempts to catch them have so far failed. On Sunday, the Waidhofen town fire department was deployed with a drone. With complete success: five cattle were located.
A "peaceful solution", without the animals having to be shot, is currently likely to emerge (Monday evening). "The animals are currently being anaesthetized by the official veterinarian and the owner and returned to the pasture", Tüchler emphasized to the "Krone" late at night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.