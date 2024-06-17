Weird thesis:
Was Meghan trying to steal Kate’s thunder with dog food?
What is allegedly going on between the Sussexes in America and the Waleses in time-honored Britain is becoming increasingly bizarre. Now it is said that former actress and current lifestyle entrepreneur Meghan Markle has tried to sabotage her sister-in-law Princess Kate's glowing comeback with dog cookies in a jar.
According to rumors, Prince Harry's wife got her friends to post photos of her latest products, including jam and bone-shaped dog cookies, to attract attention.
And this at the very time when Kate, who is currently battling cancer, appeared in public for the first time in six months.
Gifts at the right time
Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, who is said to have a close friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, posted photos of Meghan's gifts, which had apparently just arrived, shortly before Princess Kate's grand entrance.
These showed a puppy next to dog cookies beautifully wrapped in a jar and a mini video of raspberry jam from Duchess Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. The sports star has since removed the footage.
Highly embarrassing
It's hard to believe this story, because the idea that someone would try to distract attention from such a significant return seems highly embarrassing.
And then with animal feed and preserved fruit that is not (yet) available anywhere ...
Break with royalty
Or was it? Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan, who live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet, have maintained a kind of open enmity with the Prince and Princess of Wales for years.
After they resigned from the royals in 2020 and emigrated to the USA, they repeatedly fired verbal missiles at their royal relatives.
In a famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan complained that she had received no support, that her child had been racially insulted in the womb and that there had been unpleasant scenes with Kate before her wedding to Harry, for which she later even apologized with flowers.
Cheeky memoirs
Prince Harry detailed in his cheeky memoirs that his wife had broken down in tears because of her sister-in-law, who had once been such a dear friend - Kate had not really gone along with the dresses for flower girl Charlotte. Even at their first meeting, his brother's wife had been overly reserved when Meghan had welcomed her barefoot.
He accused his brother of pushing him onto a dog bowl after an argument. Papa King Charles, on the other hand, had simply cut him off.
It's hardly surprising that the two were not even invited to his birthday parade and Kate's big comeback. Nor is it surprising that they somehow got in touch on the sidelines ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.