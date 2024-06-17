Press on the ENG victory:
“There was the familiar problem of losing control”
The press is harsh on England after their lacklustre performance against Serbia (1:0). Here is an excerpt from the international press:
Great Britain:
"Daily Mail: 'It's hard to say where Jude Bellingham played against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. 'Anywhere' would probably just about cover it. England began their European Championship campaign with a win, but Bellingham was so good he outshone them."
"The Athletic ": "England start Euro 2024 with a win, but there was the familiar problem of losing control."
"BBC": "The win was exactly what coach Southgate wanted, but it was far from perfect as England struggled to put away a hard-working but unimaginative Serbia. (...) For now, Southgate will be pleased with the win, but there is still work to be done."
"The Guardian": "Jude Bellingham gets England off to a winning start, but Serbia make Southgate sweat. (...) It was a nerve-wracking second half, a complete contrast to the joy and action of the first half, epitomized by Jude Bellingham. (...) Bellingham had been the star before the break, a heady mix of aggression and incisiveness, and although the team performance was far from perfect, the result meant everything. The pre-tournament worries had been numerous. Fitness. Players in the wrong positions. The burden of being favorites. England now have a base to build on."
"The Sun: "Saved by Bell. Brilliant Bellingham gives the Three Lions a perfect start to Euro 2024 We were used to comparing Jude Bellingham to other English footballers. To Wayne Rooney in 2004, to Paul Gascoigne in 1990, but we're beyond that now. Bellingham cannot be compared to any other player who has played for the Three Lions in the last half century. (...) Watching Bellingham is more like witnessing the magnificence of a Muhammad Ali or Tiger Woods in their heyday."
France:
"L'Equipe": "Without shouting for joy: Even if they managed to prevail, the Three Lions delivered a disappointing performance overall, characterized above all by a drop in intensity in the second half."
"RMC Sport": "Ubiquitous goalscorer Jude Bellingham led England to their first win against Serbia (0:1) on Sunday. Not without trembling in the final stages of the game, the English took the lead in Group C."
Spain:
"Marca": "Bellingham and little else. He made his debut for England at the European Championship, as he did at the last World Cup, with a header from a Saka assist that earned all three points in a weak game against a Serbian side that posed little threat."
"AS": "Jude Bellingham carries and moves like a "10", scores goals like a "9", works like a "4" and, with the permission of Harry Kane, is the leader of the England national team without an armband."
Switzerland:
"Blick": "Bellingham's header cracker lets England cheer. Breathe a sigh of relief for the Three Lions! The English shiver their way to an opening win against Serbia at Schalke. A good start is enough for the first three points at the European Championship."
"Tagesanzeiger": "Tired kick? The English sway along anyway. Gareth Southgate's team got off to a storming start against Serbia. But after the early goal by 20-year-old Jude Bellingham, they show little interest in the game."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.