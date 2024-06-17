“There was the familiar problem of losing control”

"The Guardian": "Jude Bellingham gets England off to a winning start, but Serbia make Southgate sweat. (...) It was a nerve-wracking second half, a complete contrast to the joy and action of the first half, epitomized by Jude Bellingham. (...) Bellingham had been the star before the break, a heady mix of aggression and incisiveness, and although the team performance was far from perfect, the result meant everything. The pre-tournament worries had been numerous. Fitness. Players in the wrong positions. The burden of being favorites. England now have a base to build on."