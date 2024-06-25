Vorteilswelt
Car sharing continues to boom in Styria

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 13:02

Borrow a car by the hour and share it with many others: The concept of car sharing is booming in Styria. Rising prices have once again increased demand - but there are still reservations.

A quick trip to the furniture store on the outskirts of the city, a trip to southern Styria, a bulk purchase with heavy bottles of water: More and more people, especially in Graz, are driving cars that don't belong to them. Tim is the name of the largest Styrian provider, which belongs to Holding Graz and has been in existence since 2016. It now has 6,600 customers, 30 locations in Graz and 13 in the region - and is continuing to grow. "It's going from strength to strength, with around one or two locations being added every year," says Katharina Mayer, who is responsible for Tim.

Tim is now not only well received in Graz, but also in the region. "In the city, we replace one vehicle completely. In the countryside, it's the second car that we replace." Contrary to what you might think, most customers are not that young, but rather middle-aged. Many have a climate ticket, which also eliminates the basic fee for the service.

For safety reasons, some want a combustion engine for long distances, but e-cars are perfect in the city.

Katharina Mayer, bei der Holding Graz für Tim zuständig

According to an analysis by VCÖ (Verkehrsclub Österreich), car sharing is "more widespread than assumed" throughout Styria. There are offers in 40 cities or municipalities - including the ÖBB Rail-and-Drive cars. This benefits health and the environment, says VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger: "The number of kilometers driven is reduced by a quarter, people walk more and use public transport."

For many, the disadvantages still outweigh the benefits
No fixed costs, no work with changing tires and the like speak for car sharing. There are other arguments against it, says Katharina Mayer: "Women in particular are afraid of not having a vehicle available when they need one spontaneously." For older people, a car is still a status symbol that is difficult to let go of.

"However, the crises and inflation have led to strong growth. A new car costs a lot of money - and there is also a lot of potential to save on running costs." Mayer still sees opportunities for expansion, especially in Upper Styria. "Car sharing can also work in small communities."

Hannah Michaeler
