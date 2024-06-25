Car sharing continues to boom in Styria

A quick trip to the furniture store on the outskirts of the city, a trip to southern Styria, a bulk purchase with heavy bottles of water: More and more people, especially in Graz, are driving cars that don't belong to them. Tim is the name of the largest Styrian provider, which belongs to Holding Graz and has been in existence since 2016. It now has 6,600 customers, 30 locations in Graz and 13 in the region - and is continuing to grow. "It's going from strength to strength, with around one or two locations being added every year," says Katharina Mayer, who is responsible for Tim.