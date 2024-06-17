Vorteilswelt
Children in the back seat

Drunk driver crashes into car – man seriously injured

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 10:41

On Sunday, a driver of a van (33) crashed into the car of a 29-year-old man in the Ebreichsdorf area in the district of Baden (Lower Austria). The driver was seriously injured and two children were also in the car.

comment0 Kommentare

A 33-year-old driver of a van from the district of Baden was driving in the Ebreichsdorf area on Sunday afternoon with a blood alcohol level of more than 1.4. According to the police, he wanted to cross the Mitterndorfer Straße/B60 junction straight ahead. In doing so, he probably overlooked the car of a 29-year-old man from the district of Bruck an der Leitha coming from the right.

Seriously injured and taken to hospital
"Despite the 29-year-old braking hard and honking his horn, a collision could not be prevented," reported the Lower Austria Provincial Police Directorate on Monday. The 29-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baden Regional Hospital by the ambulance service. Three other occupants of the car, aged three, six and 29, were uninjured, and the man at the wheel of the van also suffered no injuries.

Over 1.4 per mille on the road
A breathalyzer test carried out on the 33-year-old revealed a blood alcohol level of over 1.4 per mille. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Wiener Neustadt and the district administrative authority once the investigations have been completed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
