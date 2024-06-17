Drunk driver crashes into car – man seriously injured

Seriously injured and taken to hospital

"Despite the 29-year-old braking hard and honking his horn, a collision could not be prevented," reported the Lower Austria Provincial Police Directorate on Monday. The 29-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baden Regional Hospital by the ambulance service. Three other occupants of the car, aged three, six and 29, were uninjured, and the man at the wheel of the van also suffered no injuries.