Wages continue to drive up restaurant prices

Postscript: "It's only with drinks that we notice that savings are being made. As we know, night-time catering has also had a particularly hard time since the pandemic. Nevertheless, we are an industry that hires employees instead of letting them go. The next generation also paints a good picture: There will be an additional class at the Bad Leonfelden tourism school next year, and in Bad Ischl there will soon be 47 percent more students than before, and we could always do with more."