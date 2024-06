Historama brings back memories!

As a "mostly four-wheeled or only three-wheeled rail service vehicle, powered by muscle power or a motor" and "used as an auxiliary vehicle for inspecting railroad lines and transporting workers or tools" - this is how the draisine is described in expert circles. A "nice little group" was able to experience this historic vehicle for themselves - on a ride on the Historama trolley express in Ferlach. The "Krone" had previously raffled off tickets for this.