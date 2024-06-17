Events in the city
Where Salzburgers can party for free this summer
The city's calendar of events is full to bursting this year. And the best thing about it is that you don't need a big wallet.
Weather permitting, summer is finally just around the corner. And with it comes a wide range of city festivals this year. Most of them are free to attend for the people of Salzburg. At the "Vielklang" strolling festival on 21 and 22 June, the program includes a traditional costume fashion show at the Alter Markt in Salzburg City, a picnic on the Mönchsberg and 64 music acts all over the city.
Lehener Park will be used in a slightly different way as part of "Live in Salzburg": It will be transformed into an amusement park including a water slide and bouncy castle. At the end of August and beginning of September, AVEC, Thorsteinn Einarsson and Mace will be performing in the Volksgarten.
Before that, there is the Linzergassenfest on July 5 and 6. There will be live music, marching bands, dance and artistry to discover around Linzer Gasse. Those who like to draw attention to themselves are probably better off at the Venetian Festival in the state rooms of the Residenz. Disguises and masks are expressly requested here! There is also a Venetian parade through the Old Town.
Another fixture in the Old Town: the festival opening. From the end of June, tickets for the series of events taking place on July 19 and 20 can be reserved on the festival website.
