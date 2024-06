Squatters have been active in Salzburg before

Last Friday, activists in the city of Salzburg briefly occupied the former brothel "Maison de Plaisir" in Salzburg's Steingasse. But before the police had even arrived, the haunting was already over. The left-wing activists wanted to make a statement. Against unnecessary vacancies, against "misguided and for a different housing policy". Instead of affordable housing, a micro-hotel is soon to be built in the former pleasure house.