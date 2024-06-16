And once again this year, an Austrian was able to shine from the top step of the podium. Together with Yasser Shahin and Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz took victory in the GT3 class. "Le Mans is the biggest race in the world. If I wasn't there as a driver, I'd buy a ticket and sit in the stands," said the Lower Austrian, who has been on the grid at the classic race since 2007 - and won the trophy for the fifth time - before the start. "It's an incredible track, with fast corners and long straights - a real challenge. Winning this race is a goal you work very hard for all year," said a delighted Lietz, who also took over the championship lead from his Porsche brand colleague Klaus Bachler, who finished in the beaten field (14th) after gearshift problems.