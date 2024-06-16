Victory at Le Mans
After 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2022, Richard Lietz took his fifth victory trophy at Le Mans. However, Klaus Bachler and Ferdinand Habsburg were unlucky.
Soccer superstar Zinédine Zidane gave the go-ahead for the 24-hour classic at Le Mans on Saturday at 4 pm on the Circuit de la Sarthe. Over 400,000 spectators packed the 13.626-kilometer track, on which 62 cars in three classes (Hypercar, LMP2, GT3) thundered across the asphalt.
And once again this year, an Austrian was able to shine from the top step of the podium. Together with Yasser Shahin and Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz took victory in the GT3 class. "Le Mans is the biggest race in the world. If I wasn't there as a driver, I'd buy a ticket and sit in the stands," said the Lower Austrian, who has been on the grid at the classic race since 2007 - and won the trophy for the fifth time - before the start. "It's an incredible track, with fast corners and long straights - a real challenge. Winning this race is a goal you work very hard for all year," said a delighted Lietz, who also took over the championship lead from his Porsche brand colleague Klaus Bachler, who finished in the beaten field (14th) after gearshift problems.
In the LMP2 category, Tyrolean René Binder drove an Oreca prototype together with Alexander Mattschull and Laurents Hörr to a good seventh place. Victory went to United Autosports with Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg and Nolan Siegel.
Once again, the race lived up to its promise. A real fan festival in the grandstands and on the campsites, rain falling again and again, which meant 24 hours of high-caliber action - slips, accidents, safety car phases
There was also a glittering triumph for Ferrari. Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen were in each other's arms with tears in their eyes after the triumph. "I love you all, guys. The best team," cheered Nielsen, whose 499P was exactly 14.221 seconds ahead of the Toyota trio of José María López, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries around consultant Alexander Wurz after 311 laps.
The Alpine team experienced an absolute Waterloo. Both the car driven by the Emperor's great-grandson Ferdinand Habsburg and Mick Schumacher retired in the early hours of the evening with engine failure. "Heartbreaking. No words. The double retirement is cruel," said team boss Philippe Sinault.
