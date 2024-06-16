In the referendum
Kirchdorf residents decide against mayor
The mayor of Kirchdorf an der Krems, Vera Pramberger, must vacate her desk. In a referendum on Sunday, the citizens of the municipality voted against the SPÖ politician staying on. The opposition parties had brought about the vote with a motion of no confidence.
She is not professionally qualified, does not take responsibility and does not represent the interests of the people of Kirchdorf: these were the arguments used by the ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens to express their no confidence in Vera Pramberger of the SPÖ - and the citizens of the municipality were called to vote on Sunday.
1090 to 752 votes against Pramberger
The people of Kirchdorf had until 3 pm to decide for or against their mayor, who has been in office for four years. The result was known shortly after 5 pm: A majority of 1090 votes expressed their distrust of the SPÖ politician, while 752 Kirchdorf residents wanted the mayor to remain in office.
"Should give us pause for thought"
Pramberger had already voiced fierce criticism in the run-up to the vote: "To table a motion of no confidence just because you don't like someone subjectively is highly unprofessional in my view." After the vote on Sunday, regional managing director Florian Koppler took the floor on behalf of the SPÖ: the result should be respected, but: "It should give us pause for thought across all parties when such hard power games and maneuvering deprive committed mayors of their directly elected office."
"Path clear for a new beginning"
FPÖ provincial party secretary and district chairman of Kirchdorf, Michael Gruber, commented on the result as follows: "This clears the way for a fresh start, and we are convinced that the people of Kirchdorf will elect a competent mayor in the autumn who will get the town back on track."
For the time being, Deputy Mayor Stipo Luketina (SPÖ) will take over Pramberger's agenda.
