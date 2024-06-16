Kirchdorf residents decide against mayor

"Should give us pause for thought"

Pramberger had already voiced fierce criticism in the run-up to the vote: "To table a motion of no confidence just because you don't like someone subjectively is highly unprofessional in my view." After the vote on Sunday, regional managing director Florian Koppler took the floor on behalf of the SPÖ: the result should be respected, but: "It should give us pause for thought across all parties when such hard power games and maneuvering deprive committed mayors of their directly elected office."