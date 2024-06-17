High benefit
The public sector is an excellent builder
Two prime examples of public building activity were opened in the Ländle region at the weekend. These fit seamlessly into a long line of extremely successful projects. Private developers can take a leaf out of their book!
From a spatial and urban planning perspective, Vorarlberg is quite a disaster: Too urbanized, there is a lack of high-quality public spaces, despite the small size of the state, everyday commutes are far too long - this applies in particular to the Rhine Valley, which is an urban area according to the usual parameters, but without the qualities of a historically grown large city.
Individual interests take precedence over the common good
There are many reasons for this uncontrolled growth: The genuinely Vorarlberg inheritance practice of real division, which turned the state into a single patchwork carpet. The lack of genuine inter-municipal financial equalization. The parochial thinking. And above all: in Vorarlberg, individual interests usually took precedence over those of the general public when it came to building. In hardly any other region is personal happiness so closely interwoven with home ownership; "schaffa, schaffa, Hüsle baua" was not just an empty phrase here, but the unifying narrative par excellence.
Lighthouse projects of outstanding quality
But there is hope - and this is primarily due to the public sector. When the public sector acts as a developer in Vorarlberg - at least for the last 15 years or so - the end result is usually something sensible. What's more, the public buildings in the Ländle are often of outstanding quality, and in this respect Vorarlberg need not fear comparison with any other region in Europe. The advantages can be seen on the one hand in the architecture and the extremely high level of construction, but even more so in the way they are used. In other words: in many cases, public buildings provide added value for the community. And why is that? Quite simply, public buildings are always based on a need. What does the community need? What is missing in the village? How can we make the village center more attractive?
The successful "Dorfhus" concept
A prime example of needs-based construction is the so-called "Dorfhüser": these have mushroomed in recent years, especially in small communities. As different as the individual properties may be, they have one thing in common in addition to high-quality architecture that fits in with the region: each Dorfhus is based on a mixed-use concept. There is no more sustainable form of building, remember: properties that can be used flexibly have no demolition date!
Filling old substance with new life
Last weekend, two public showcase projects were officially opened in Vorarlberg. One is the Häusle-Villa in Rankweil, which was completely renovated after a fire. The municipality has made a virtue out of necessity and killed several birds with one stone: it has succeeded in preserving a historically and architecturally valuable building in all its glory.
In addition, the old shell has been filled with new life: In addition to various departments of the municipal administration, the registry office has also found a new home in the Häusle-Villa, which will make the building a very special place for hundreds and hundreds of couples. What is almost more important, however, is that the forecourt has been massively upgraded in parallel with the renovation work, transforming an interchangeable wasteland into a pleasant place that virtually invites you to linger - a benefit that private developers only provide if they are forced to do so.
A prime example of sustainability
The new Hof elementary school in Andelsbuch was also officially opened last weekend. The new building is a prime example of sustainable construction: Only local wood and concrete were used, the school building is heated with pellets and the old school's photovoltaic system has been "revitalized" on the roof.
Furthermore, thanks to a 100 cubic meter rainwater cistern, both the school area and the adjacent cemetery can be watered cost-effectively in future. And of course, the new complex will not only benefit the children: In addition to the elementary school, the new building is also home to the local library, the building yard and a kindergarten, and the new exercise room is also perfect for various community and club events. The example of the Hof elementary school also demonstrates another quality of public building: the active involvement of the local population. For example, the extremely successful outdoor area was designed by local businesses together with the Werkraumschule Bregenzerwald.
"Öffis" as a model for private developers
Of course, and this is also part of the truth, the public sector also makes some mistakes as a builder: the new community center in Lech, for example, was completely built without meeting actual needs, and the relationship between costs and benefits - keyword: fire stations - is often questionable. Not to mention the many construction sins of the past.
The bottom line, however, remains positive - and it would be desirable and desirable if private developers would take the "public sector" as a role model a little more.
