The public sector is an excellent builder

Lighthouse projects of outstanding quality

But there is hope - and this is primarily due to the public sector. When the public sector acts as a developer in Vorarlberg - at least for the last 15 years or so - the end result is usually something sensible. What's more, the public buildings in the Ländle are often of outstanding quality, and in this respect Vorarlberg need not fear comparison with any other region in Europe. The advantages can be seen on the one hand in the architecture and the extremely high level of construction, but even more so in the way they are used. In other words: in many cases, public buildings provide added value for the community. And why is that? Quite simply, public buildings are always based on a need. What does the community need? What is missing in the village? How can we make the village center more attractive?