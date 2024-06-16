How sweetly William congratulates his dad on Father’s Day

Revenge on Harry?
Britain's Prince William has congratulated his father, King Charles III, on Father's Day with a particularly sweet photo that is intentionally or unintentionally full of jabs at his renegade brother Prince Harry.
Prince William, heir to the throne, has congratulated King Charles on Father's Day with a personal message. "Happy Father's Day, Pa," the 41-year-old wrote on the official X account of Kensington Palace on Sunday.
Father and son
He also posted a picture of himself as a little boy playing soccer with his father. In the photo, little William is wearing dungarees and a striped shirt, while Charles looks relaxed in a double-breasted suit jacket. Both look very happy and playful. The message is signed "W".
The photo was taken on June 12, 1984 in the gardens of Kensington Palace. A time when Prince Harry, who was born in September 1984 (yes, he will be 40 this year), had not yet been born and William had his dad all to himself.
Just like now, since his little brother has emigrated to the USA with his family and hardly ever visits the UK. A little jibe at Harry?
Father's Day is celebrated in the UK every year on the third Sunday in June and William's relationship with Charles (75) has reportedly become closer in recent years. On the other hand, his relationship with his younger son Prince Harry (39) is considered difficult.
Harry has repeatedly criticized his father in several interviews and in his biography.
However, the picture is not only reminiscent of Father's Day, but possibly also of the England national team's opening game at the European Championships, which takes place on Sunday evening. Prince Harry will probably not be there either and will only be able to watch from the USA, if at all.
Comeback of the Princess of Wales
The Prince and his wife Meghan Markle, who have two children with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also had to watch the "Trooping The Color" parade on Saturday from there. According to reports, they were not invited by the King this year either.
The parade traditionally celebrates the British king's birthday, even though it is actually in November. For Catherine, Princess of Wales, this year's parade marked her return to the public eye after her serious illness, although she is not yet out of the woods, as she explained in a message. Several more months of chemotherapy await her. She has good and bad days and is happy when she can be there for her children and do small jobs on good days - like Saturday, apparently.
Not without mom
The Princess rode in the carriage with her children to the parade that day and watched the hustle and bustle from a window. According to reports, however, she had to be brought a chair because standing became too strenuous at some point.
It is said that, despite the strain, she made the appointment mainly for her children so that they did not have to ride alone in the carriage because Prince William had to ride in the parade as a representative of the royal family. Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte is also said to have been terribly nervous this year and needed her mother.
Later - and visibly more recovered - Kate appeared together with the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. If her health allows, the Princess plans to attend a few appointments this summer.
