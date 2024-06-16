How sweetly William congratulates his dad on Father’s Day

Not without mom

The Princess rode in the carriage with her children to the parade that day and watched the hustle and bustle from a window. According to reports, however, she had to be brought a chair because standing became too strenuous at some point.

It is said that, despite the strain, she made the appointment mainly for her children so that they did not have to ride alone in the carriage because Prince William had to ride in the parade as a representative of the royal family. Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte is also said to have been terribly nervous this year and needed her mother.