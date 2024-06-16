NHL final
Edmonton Oilers prevent sweep with resounding victory
The Edmonton Oilers have made an impressive comeback in the play-off final of the North American Ice Hockey League (NHL).
The team led by top star Connor McDavid won 8:1 against the Florida Panthers in front of a home crowd on Saturday, reducing the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 1:3. The Panthers now want to win the Stanley Cup in front of their own fans on Wednesday night.
In the fourth game of the final, the Edmonton Oilers finally got their first win - with a seven-goal difference. McDavid shone with a goal and three assists. The latter make him the record holder for assists in a single play-off season: the 27-year-old Canadian now stands at 32, while legend Wayne Gretzky scored 31 assists in the 1987/88 season.
"We did our job on offense today, but it's just a win for us," said German Oilers center Leon Draisaitl. "It feels good that we survived another day," McDavid added.
Oilers still have a long way to go
Even though the Oilers averted their first sweep (4-0 wins) in a Stanley Cup Final since 1998, they still have a long way to go. Only the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to turn the tide and win the title in 1942 after trailing 3-0 in the series.
The Oilers must take the second step towards this historic turnaround on Wednesday night. Only a win in Florida will keep their dream of a first title since 1990 alive. The Panthers, on the other hand, could make history with a victory. It would be the first Stanley Cup for the franchise from the Sunshine State.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.