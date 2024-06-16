Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NHL final

Edmonton Oilers prevent sweep with resounding victory

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 09:45

The Edmonton Oilers have made an impressive comeback in the play-off final of the North American Ice Hockey League (NHL).

comment0 Kommentare

The team led by top star Connor McDavid won 8:1 against the Florida Panthers in front of a home crowd on Saturday, reducing the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 1:3. The Panthers now want to win the Stanley Cup in front of their own fans on Wednesday night.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP)

In the fourth game of the final, the Edmonton Oilers finally got their first win - with a seven-goal difference. McDavid shone with a goal and three assists. The latter make him the record holder for assists in a single play-off season: the 27-year-old Canadian now stands at 32, while legend Wayne Gretzky scored 31 assists in the 1987/88 season.

"We did our job on offense today, but it's just a win for us," said German Oilers center Leon Draisaitl. "It feels good that we survived another day," McDavid added.

Oilers still have a long way to go
Even though the Oilers averted their first sweep (4-0 wins) in a Stanley Cup Final since 1998, they still have a long way to go. Only the Toronto Maple Leafs were able to turn the tide and win the title in 1942 after trailing 3-0 in the series.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP)

The Oilers must take the second step towards this historic turnaround on Wednesday night. Only a win in Florida will keep their dream of a first title since 1990 alive. The Panthers, on the other hand, could make history with a victory. It would be the first Stanley Cup for the franchise from the Sunshine State.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf