New world record in the 100 meter butterfly

"I thought I was going to die"

"I definitely felt it. I thought I was going to die and I didn't know I was that fast," said Walsh. To qualify for next month's Games in Paris as one of the top two finishers over this distance, however, the University of Virginia swimmer still has to beat off strong competition. In the final on Monday night, Torri Huske, Regan Smith and Claire Curzan are all medal winners from Tokyo 2020.