Kitzbühel in championship bliss: dream come true

The four minutes of stoppage time were pure torture for the Gamsstädter, who begged referee Stjepan Bosnjak to finally blow the whistle. At 17:19, the time had come. Then Kitzbühel were crowned Tyrolean champions and promoted to the Western League, all the dams broke, the pitch was stormed, kissed and celebrated. Of course, the legendary Queen anthem "We are the Champions" was not to be missed.