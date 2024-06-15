Tyrol Regional League
Kitzbühel in championship bliss: dream come true
It couldn't have been more exciting. Kitzbühel clinched the title in the Regionalliga Tirol in a heart-stopping final on Saturday, celebrating a 2:1 home win against direct rivals WSG Juniors in front of 1,000 fans. The Gamsstädter will now play in the Westliga next season
The four minutes of stoppage time were pure torture for the Gamsstädter, who begged referee Stjepan Bosnjak to finally blow the whistle. At 17:19, the time had come. Then Kitzbühel were crowned Tyrolean champions and promoted to the Western League, all the dams broke, the pitch was stormed, kissed and celebrated. Of course, the legendary Queen anthem "We are the Champions" was not to be missed.
"A dream to score a goal in the final dahoam. It doesn't really get any better than that. Nobody thought we'd end up on top," said an ecstatic Raffael Kogler. He had scored the 1:0 in the 25th minute with a wonderful shot, causing the first big yellow-green cheer.
First coaching title for Schneeberger
"I'm a bit speechless at the moment. I knew we could do it. The boys deserved it, they were fired up all week and didn't want to let it get away from them," said Paul Schneeberger. It's his first coaching title.
Boss with all his heart
"My heart is pounding, my pumping. This is real soccer, you don't need euros," said President Christoph Pichler, euphoric after taking the lead for the first time. He had been cheering on the team throughout the game. Even after Watten equalized through Matthew Collins immediately after the break. "Gemma Mander!"
That was the most difficult phase for Kitzbühel, now WSG was in control. One point would have been enough for the Juniors to clinch the title.
Winning goal as discussed
David Spak opened the door to the title for the Gamsstädter with the 2:1 (57') after a Stangl pass from the outstanding Kevin D'Almeida. "We discussed the goal at half-time," revealed Schneeberger, who was overwhelmed: "Becoming champions in the last round in a direct duel, such a game, such an atmosphere, so many people. It's madness."
Fair losers
Despite the disappointment, WSG coach Manuel Ludwiger took it in his stride and proved to be a fair loser: "Congratulations to Kitzbühel. In the end, the team that wins the deciding game deserves it. But of course it's bitter." After two wins and a draw, it was the first defeat in the fourth duel of the season against Kitzbühel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
