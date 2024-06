Mladenovic has ended his long period of suffering

He celebrated his comeback this weekend at the national championships in the Leopoldskron outdoor pool. Victories over 200 meters medley, 100 meters freestyle and backstroke as well as 200 meters breaststroke showed what he is made of. The last competitions will take place on Sunday (9.30 - 13). On Saturday, the swimming ace will travel to Croatia on his graduation trip: "I'm really looking forward to it." But that doesn't mean he's forgetting about his sporting goals: "I'll see if I can squeeze in a training session or two."