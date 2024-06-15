Influencers reveal:
This is the best & worst thing about the internet job
Four internet celebrities met numerous fans in Klagenfurt on Saturday, signed autographs and jumped in Austria's largest trampoline park - the "Krone" also used the Influencer Day in the Jump Dome to take a look behind the digital facade of the video creators.
Numerous children scurried around and around the Jump Dome Klagenfurt on Saturday - impatiently waiting to get an autograph or a picture with their favorite internet stars. "We came all the way from Graz with our parents," one youngster proudly told her idol. Everything is signed: autograph cards, T-shirts, caps, shoes and even on parts of the body such as the arm or hand.
This is the third time that the Jump Dome has brought well-known influencers to Klagenfurt:
- "jerryously", who inspires an audience of millions with his underworld explorations (1.6 million followers on TikTok)
- "okisebi" has already amassed over 540,000 followers with his comedy and gaming videos on TikTok
- "mrbtr_" - Andre, his real name - is followed by 150,000 people on TikTok; he takes his community with him in his everyday life.
- "dominic.truppe" was born in Carinthia and has been regularly creating videos online since the pandemic - he is followed by over 410,000 users on TikTok.
"Because we are very active on social media, we pick up our target group right there - and our Influencer Day fits in perfectly with this. Above all, we want to get children and young people away from their cell phones and back into sport - and this campaign is a great way of doing that," says David Purrer, operational manager of all Jump Dome locations in Austria.
The shining children's eyes prove him right! After the two-hour meet & greet, numerous photos and conversations, the young visitors were able to work off their energy together with their idols in Austria's largest trampoline park.
Social media and the effects on mental health
The "Krone" also took the opportunity to talk to the influencers about more serious topics: After all, studies have long indicated that heavy social media use can have a negative impact on mental health.
And the video makers logically have a particularly high amount of screen time: from five hours a day to as much as twelve hours in front of their cell phones or PCs, as they reveal to "Krone". "From the outside, it often doesn't look like much work at all," explains Dominic Truppe, who knows that appearances are deceptive.
"Where there is a lot of light, there are also shadows," adds "okisebi". This refers to hate comments and the immense pressure that comes with a life in the public eye - especially on the internet. "You really need a thick skin!" How do young celebrities deal with this pressure?
Truppe finds his balance in the gym, jerryously draws strength from the videos he produces. Andre: "In the beginning I often found it difficult, I'll be honest. I'm older now, so you learn to deal with it."
What's more, almost all of the invited internet stars have a job and do social media on the side: "Anyone who wants to become an influencer should definitely believe in themselves and give it a go," advises Andre.
However, a completed apprenticeship or a plan B are just as important - the social media celebrities agree on this. As is so often the case, this profession also has its pros and cons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.