Attack in Germany: perpetrator and victim Afghans

According to the police, a 27-year-old Afghan is responsible for the attacks on Friday evening in the town of Wolmirstedt in Saxony-Anhalt. The 27-year-old had initially stabbed a man in a nearby prefabricated housing estate with an object similar to a knife. According to the police, the victim was also an Afghan. The 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after the attack.