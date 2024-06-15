Man stabbed to death
Attack in Germany: perpetrator and victim Afghans
Bloody deed near the German city of Magdeburg: A man stabbed another man in a prefabricated building and then attacked soccer fans at a European Championship party, injuring three people. The identities have now been established: both the victim and the perpetrator were from Afghanistan.
According to the police, a 27-year-old Afghan is responsible for the attacks on Friday evening in the town of Wolmirstedt in Saxony-Anhalt. The 27-year-old had initially stabbed a man in a nearby prefabricated housing estate with an object similar to a knife. According to the police, the victim was also an Afghan. The 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after the attack.
Another attack at a European Championship party
According to the police, the attacker initially wandered aimlessly through Wolmirstedt after the bloody attack. Shortly after 9 p.m., he entered a private property in a housing estate where a private watch party was taking place for the opening match of the European Championship.
He attacked the soccer fans and wounded three people in the process. A 50-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were seriously injured and a 56-year-old man was slightly injured. Shortly afterwards, police officers rushed to the scene. When the perpetrator attacked the officers, two officers shot him. The man died a short time later in hospital.
Motive not yet clear
The motive for the crime is still unclear, according to the police there are no indications of a religiously motivated act. According to "Bild", the two Afghans got into an argument. The investigation is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.