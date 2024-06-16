Vorteilswelt
Ferry connection coming

The season on our No. 1 cycle route is secured!

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 06:00

The B33 and the southern Danube cycle path, which is vital for tourism and business and attracts more than 12,000 cyclists a month, have been closed in Aggsbach-Dorf (Lower Austria) since June 3rd. On Wednesday, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) announced a ferry service to take cyclists safely around the accident site. The northern Danube cycle path can still be used without restrictions.

This rescue measure is intended to bring cycling tourism back to the south bank of the Wachau. Detailed planning is currently underway so that it can go into operation at the start of the summer vacations.

The army is also helping with equipment
The implementation is complex. That is why the Austrian Armed Forces will also be on hand to help. This is important because the soldiers will provide platforms for the installation of the landing stage and will "swim in" the components for assembly.

The planned ferry will be in operation every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the start of the vacations, carrying around 40 people per hour. At peak times from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, the transport capacity can be doubled by using a second ferry boat

"It's like a bypass operation"
In addition, Governor Mikl-Leitner will hold further talks with the companies on site next week to get a precise picture of the current situation. "When a natural disaster occurs in Lower Austria, everyone works hand in hand. We help each other without looking at the clock. This is what characterizes Lower Austria and I would like to thank everyone who is helping," said Mikl-Leitner.

Mario Pulker, WK Chairman of the Gastronomy and Leisure Industry Division: "The rockfall can be compared to a heart attack. The ferry for cyclists is the bypass operation to quickly breathe life back into cycling tourism."

Lukas Lusetzky
