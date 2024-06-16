Five points presented
SPÖ pushes for package against juvenile delinquency
The ÖVP in Upper Austria has been calling for a tougher stance against young offenders for some time. Now the SPÖ is also making a push. It has put forward five measures to be adopted at federal level. Whether the other parties support the proposal will be seen next week in the state parliament committee.
Ten-year-olds who left a trail of destruction through Waizenkirchen; 15-year-olds who drove around in a stolen car for several days; teenagers who locked up and tortured a classmate: the latest examples of child and youth crime in Upper Austria.
Pressure on the federal government
As there is evidence that such incidents are becoming more frequent, the SPÖ has now tabled an initiative in the state parliament, which will be discussed in the relevant committee next week. Its aim: the state government should lobby Vienna for a nationwide five-point package of measures.
- Expansion and strengthening of child and adolescent psychiatry services
- Case conferences for delinquent children
- Funding of socio-psychiatric residential groups with curfews for particularly severely delinquent children from the age of twelve, including 24-hour care
- More specialist staff
- Re-introduction of the juvenile court
SPÖ leader and State Councillor for Youth Protection Michael Lindner is also in favor of increased victim protection. In cases of violence and abuse, this also includes a mandatory change of school for the perpetrators."It is unacceptable that the victim does not dare to go to school for weeks after such incidents and the perpetrators are suspended at most until the matter is resolved. There needs to be stronger protection for the victims!" demands Lindner.
